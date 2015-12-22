J.K. Rowling & Fans Reimagine Harry Potter Characters Following News Of Black Hermione

Renowned author J.K. Rowling has no problem with one of her Harry Potter characters being portrayed as Black – in fact, she loves it.
Just yesterday, we learned that Noma Dumezweni would be cast as Hermione in the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play in London. Rowling quickly lent her opinion on the casting decision and reminded fans that she’d never specified Hermione’s race.
In response to a fan who asked her thoughts, Rowling wrote:
Soon after, fans began reimagining the remaining Harry Potter characters as different races – and Rowling retweeted ’em.
There was definitely some pushback from less loving folk:
But in the end, Rowling and her true fans prevailed:
Black Hermione? Yes, please. Leave your thoughts below.
