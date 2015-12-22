J.K. Rowling & Fans Reimagine Harry Potter Characters Following News Of Black Hermione

Renowned author J.K. Rowling has no problem with one of her Harry Potter characters being portrayed as Black – in fact, she loves it.

Just yesterday, we learned that Noma Dumezweni would be cast as Hermione in the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play in London. Rowling quickly lent her opinion on the casting decision and reminded fans that she’d never specified Hermione’s race.

In response to a fan who asked her thoughts, Rowling wrote:

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2015

Soon after, fans began reimagining the remaining Harry Potter characters as different races – and Rowling retweeted ’em.

Hi @jk_rowling Black Hermione is cool but could we talk about "Hamid" Potter ?Because i truly think Harry is Moroccan and Real name is Hamid — Sebastien-Abdelhamid (@SAbdelhamid) December 21, 2015

@SAbdelhamid @jk_rowling Lies, Harry is from India and his real name is Hari Prasad. — Karthik TMuthu (@KarthikTmuthu) December 22, 2015

@KarthikTmuthu @jk_rowling @SAbdelhamid No no you all wrong. Harry is from Turkey and his real real name is Hayri Pıtır. — Cansu Yaprak Eroğlu (@CYaprakE) December 22, 2015

There was definitely some pushback from less loving folk:

@jk_rowling seriously jo. if hermione is black, why didn't you tell them to cast a black girl for the movies?? — juliette de sécillon (@jdesecillon) December 21, 2015

.@jk_rowling white skin was specified in Prisoner of Azkaban!! pic.twitter.com/uMWo0EfWPL — Martirosyan (@martiros_yan) December 21, 2015

But in the end, Rowling and her true fans prevailed:

Black Hermione? Yes, please. Leave your thoughts below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty