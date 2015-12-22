Aaron Carter Denies Mental Breakdown: “I’m Constantly Misunderstood & Judged”

Aaron Carter is not having a mental breakdown, according to the famed singer himself.

Just as many of us have done before, Aaron hit Twitter with his worries, and ended up sharing a little too much about his broken heart. From PEOPLE:

“Has anyone ever had their heartbroken so bad that they feel it in other parts of their body? like cold feelings in your stomach, emptiness?” asked Carter, the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter.

He continued, “Love is the toughest thing I deal with in my life. I’m constantly misunderstood and judged for my past, I’m a really sensitive guy and yes jealous and insecure at times cause I know I’m a skinny dude all of the anxiety stuff …”

At the time, Carter was “sitting on this plane” feeling “completely devastated” with a “shattered heart.” He mentioned that he tries to “hide” his emotions “all the time,” and instead expresses himself through “subliminal messages.” He added, “I don’t want to seem too emotional but you guys have literally been such an amazing support group for me.”

Aaron continued with a list of qualities your significant other shouldn’t have.

The former child star vented his frustrations over the relationship, telling his followers, “You should never be with someone who tells you to ‘shut the f— up’ because your annoyed cause you couldn’t talk to them for 7 hours when Im NOT even being disrespectful myself, You should never be w someone who hangs up on you and leaves you feeling unsettled or unresolved all because they’re too immature to handle confrontation like an adult. OR Someone who doesn’t care about posting a picture with you for your anniversary or hiding me to your friends and family for months at a time because of judgment passed on me.”

He concluded the letter by writing, “I’m sick of it. God please show me someone who will love me for the man I am now and show her to me I will cherish her I swear to you. You know who you are. You broke my heart.”

As news of his rant hit, Aaron denied that he had any sort of mental breakdown.

everything i say gets so twisted and judged by many people all the time, it's outlandish. love is everything i stand for as well as… — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 21, 2015

..expressing myself and being as open as i can with myself, i get judged on a daily and that's OK this is my life and my feelings.. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 21, 2015

theres no reason for people to accuse me of having "mental breakdowns" because i express myself & yea sometimes people piss me off — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 21, 2015

expressing yourself is a great thing to do, for ME, it allows me to vent and be myself, with my music too as well as everything i stand for. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 21, 2015

I'm actually really excited about what the future has to bring a lot of time learning how to produce now I have a great team around me — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) December 22, 2015

