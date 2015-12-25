What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: A Closer Look At Beyonce’s Christmas Gift To Burn Victim Safyre Terry, & More

Eight-year-old Safyre Terry lost her home, father, and three of her siblings in a horrible fire that left 75% of her body burned – not to mention, she also lost her right arm. Safyre has received millions of cards since the incident (of which she was the only survivor), and as we previously reported, she even got a card from Beyonce and the Obamas.

TMZ gives us a closer look at what Bey sent the young girl.

We’re told Bey’s camp reached out to Safyre’s family earlier in the week to keep an eye out for a package. She was true to her word. A card arrived in the mail, along with a handwritten message from Bey: “To My Survivor Safyre! You are such an incredible inspiration. Have a beautiful holiday.” But wait … there was more — a “Flawless” t-shirt and a cool headband.

Safyre’s family tells us she’s a huge fan of Queen Bey and can’t wait to wear the tee.

Check out the photos here & keep little Safyre in your prayers.

Bristol Palin has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and shared photos just in time for the holiday.

On Christmas Eve, she hit Instagram with pictures of little Sailor Grace and had nothing but sweet words for her newborn.

“My sweet Sailor Grace was born yesterday, our family couldn’t be more complete,” Bristol wrote. Check out the photos just above.

The Voice host Carson Daly is officially off the market.

Carson reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Siri Pinter this past Wednesday. From Billboard:

Daly and Pinter both work on NBC’s Today show, where he is a correspondent and she is a food contributor. They met on Last Call With Carson Daly, on which she was a writer’s assistant. Since 2009, Daly has also been a morning DJ on L.A.’s AMP Radio.

According to People, the couple — who have three children together — were married in a private ceremony in front of family. They have been dating for 10 years and got engaged in 2013.

We wish the beautiful couple nothing but the best.

