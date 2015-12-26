RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Tory Lanez Drops Two New Mixtapes, & More

Tory Lanez gifts us with two new mixtapes on Christmas day. The New Toronto is a 12-track project hosted by DJ Drama and Chixtape 2 boasts another 12 songs, one of which features Ed Sheeran. Stream both tapes here. [Miss Info]

In addition to dropping the video for “She Wildin’,” Fabolous blesses fans with a new track titled “Nu Gambino.” Premiered by Hot 97, Fab does what he does best on the Mark Henry-produced song. [HHNM]

Waka Flocka uses The Breakfast Club’s “Donkey of the Day” as major inspiration for his new track “Ask Charlamagne.” Listen to the funny song and let us know what you think. [Music Times]

K. Camp is back with new music. His latest offering is titled “2 Crazy” and you can listen to it here. [The Source]

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram