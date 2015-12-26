What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Nick Gordon’s 2015 Christmas Card Features Late Bobbi Kristina, & More

Nick Gordon was mourning his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina this Christmas.

Though the Houston and Brown families are convinced Nick is the reason they lost Bobbi, Nick continues to publicly grieve her death. This Christmas, he shared a photoshopped image of himself and the late daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Hitting Twitter with the photo, the card simply read: “Merry Christmas.” See it here.

Steve Harvey became an instant meme when he announced the wrong Miss Universe winner, and now he’s getting in on the Instagram jokes.

As Christmas rolled around, a funny photo of Steve incorrectly wishing everyone a “Merry Easter” started circulating and apparently, the comedian/actor/talk show host thought it was funny enough to acknowledge.

Check out his post above. Hilarious.

Both Drake and Kylie Jenner had to deal with unwanted guests this holiday season.

From TMZ:

18-year-old Skylar Stevenson jumped over a gate onto Drake’s Hidden Hills estate. She never made it inside the home and got arrested for criminal trespass.

Kylie’s trespasser was more serious … the guy showed up at her security gate and that was enough to sound the alarm. Law enforcement tells us he’s been there at least 10 times recently this time he tried to force his way in. The guy was taken into custody an placed on a psych hold.

Kylie’s trespasser was released.Skylar’s bail was only $1k, so we’re guessing she was too.

Would you risk going to jail to meet Kylie or Drake?

French Montana and Diddy were feeling very generous this Christmas.

According to reports, Puffy gifted French with a $1 million bonus for all his hard work this year and French will be donating the money to charity.

From TMZ:

We’re told French — who is signed to Bad Boy Records — was gifted a million dollar bonus from Diddy for a year’s worth of hard work.

French tells us he’s donating the whole damn thing to a charity in the south Bronx he just started to help schools and young kids.

Amazing. Happy holidays.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Gossip Cop, TMZ, | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram