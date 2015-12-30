CLOSE
Woman Dials 911 After Suspect Orders Her To Call Boyfriend During Attempted Rape

Robert Giles ordered the woman to call her boyfriend so he could hear the attack, police say.

A woman’s quick thinking led to the arrest of a Georgia man who attempted to rape her Monday morning.

According to WSB-TV, Robert Giles, 27, abducted the woman around 4 a.m. from Hapeville and brought her to a closed adult store 20 minutes away in Jonesboro. Before the sexual assault, Giles ordered the woman to call her boyfriend so he could hear the attack.

Instead, she dialed 911, and dispatcher Deonte Smith played along.

WSB-TV reports:

“She explained to him what the perpetrator had told her; that he was wanting him to listen while she was being raped,” Clayton County police Maj. Joe Woodall said.

The operator tried to talk the attacker out of the assault and sent police. Police quickly arrived and say they arrested Giles in the act.

“They were able to stop it right then and there and snatched him right from the car,” Woodall said.

Woodall said Smith “might have” saved the woman’s life. Smith, on the other hand, said he’s no hero. He also said if the woman called a few seconds later, he’d have been on break. He was the only man working at the time of the call.

Woodall told reporters the 911 call is too “horrific” to be made public. Giles is facing charges of rape, obstruction, and false imprisonment. A kidnapping charge might be added.

He is currently being held without bond in a local jail.

Woman Dials 911 After Suspect Orders Her To Call Boyfriend During Attempted Rape

