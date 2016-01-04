Jaden Smith Sports Womenswear In New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Looks like 2016 is already shaping up to be major for Jaden Smith.

The young trendsetter is the new face of Louis Vuitton‘s Spring/Summer 2016 ad campaign. The first photos were revealed on Instagram by Nicolas Ghesquiere, the fashion house’s creative director, and they feature Jaden in an embellished skirt and fringed top.

It’s no secret that this 17-year-old isn’t afraid to push a fashion boundary, or two (or three), and this isn’t the first time he’s been photographed in womenswear. No wonder he perfectly holds his own alongside female co-stars in the pictures, which were shot by legendary photographer Bruce Weber.

While the ad campaign has been quite the conversation starter on social media, Willow Smith has chimed in to lend support to her brother. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: Males and females are put into boxes of expectation when we are born. As we grow we start to realize the damages that those expectations cause to our spiritual and emotional understanding of ourselves and life. The more we start to realize that we are all the same and infinitely different at the same time, the more we begin to shed those expectations and live free to continue to uplift the essence of Earth.

We’re all for breaking gender norms, and Jaden appears to be the perfect man for the job.

SOURCE: Huffington Post | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram