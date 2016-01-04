Official Girl? Justin Bieber Caught Locking Lips With Hailey Baldwin On Instagram

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

All hopes of a Jelena reunion have come to an end, since both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have moved on to other people. As we recently reported, Justin is now dating model Hailey Baldwin, while Selena has been spending her time with Niall from One Direction.

Bieber decided to squash all doubt by posting pics of his new bae on the ‘Gram, showing Hailey getting a mouth full of Justin.

He made Jailey an official thing by introducing her to his grandmother, whom you can see Biebs hugging above while Hailey is in the background.

Before their friendship turned into something more, Hailey was definitely team Jelena just five years ago. Fans dug up an old tweet from 2011 of her declaring her love for the former couple.

Seems like Jelena fans are still a little bit petty, but we’re not complaining.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram