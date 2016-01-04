CLOSE
Future Goes On Twitter Rant, Says Ciara Won’t Let Him See His Son

The March Madness emcee said he's paying $15K a month in child support.

Future

Future may have been relatively silent over his split with Ciara last year, but in 2016, he’s taking a different route.

The ATL rapper claims he’s been having trouble seeing his son Baby Future and took to Twitter to vent his frustration.

In a series of tweets sent out this afternoon, the March Madness emcee said he’s paying $15K a month in child support and he still doesn’t have time with his one-and-half-year-old. He sent some shots at CiCi:

We also caught a very rare video of Future with his son over the summer:

Ciara, on the other hand, doesn’t seem too bothered. Her last tweets are all about bae Russell Wilson for making it to the playoffs again.

