New Yorkers Move With Kevin Hart To Kickstart Their Fitness Goals

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

New Year, new you.

Kevin Hart helped hundreds of people in New York kickstart a new version of themselves thanks to Move With Hart – the ultimate Nike training event at New York’s Skylight at the Moynihan Station.

The event was designed to push New Yorkers to get started on their personal fitness journeys and resolutions in style. WNBA MVP athlete Elena Delle Donne and Nike Paralympian Blake Leeper were also on hand to take part in the workout.

I was paired with Kevin, Delle Donne, and Leeper for this high intensity workout that still has me sore.

Kevin and the Nike trainers were very supportive. Kevin barked out words of encouragement and urged all of us to keep up the drive. Even he had to take a quick rest, but got right back into the flow of things.

Kevin Hart and Nike believe that an “athlete” is anyone willing to reach their full potential, and they’re set on getting people there.

You can see more from this event by following the hashtag #movewithhart and @nikenyc on Instagram and Twitter.

PHOTO CREDIT: NIKE