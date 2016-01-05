What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Samuel L. Jackson Channels His Inner Dorothy, Tessa Thompson’s New Role, & More

Samuel L. Jackson is a legend with some pretty memorable movies, and as Stephen Colbert put it recently, he can make anything his own.

During a recent sit-down on The Late Show, Sam proved as much when he read many famous lines from movies like The Princess Bride, The Lord of the Rings, and Wizard of Oz. Watch the icon channel his inner Dorothy in the clip above.

Everyone wants to know what our New Year’s resolutions are, but Jimmy Kimmel would rather hear about the resolutions we’ve already broken.

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy gets to the bottom of the many resolutions that came and went in 2016. Check out a clip above.

Tessa Thompson will be hitting the big screen in yet another star-studded film.

From EW: “Tessa Thompson is riding high off Creed. The rising actress is being eyed to star alongside Natalie Portman and Gina Rodriguez in Alex Garland’s Annihilation. The Ex Machinadirector’s adaptation of Jeff VaderMeer’s book details a quartet of women embarking on a risky mission. Filming is expected to begin this spring.”

Go, Tessa.

There’s a Baywatch movie coming and model Kelly Rohrbach will be front and center, along with The Rock and Zac Efron. Here’s what TIME had to say about the upcoming film:

The Baywatch movie was originally conceived as a parody with Bill Hader at its center. But the film has recently resurfaced as an action flick with a comedy bent, starring Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson in the David Hasselhoff role with hisSan Andreas co-star Alexandra Daddario and an oft-shirtless Zac Efron as fellow lifesavers. (So, think San Andreas with fewer earthquakes and helicopters, but more swim suits and jokes).

One thing’s for sure – this is going to be a sexy flick.

Michael Blackson had some hilarious choice words for Meek Mill.

After Meek called Michael’s Gucci kicks fake, the comedian retaliated against the rapper by questioning some of his personal decisions. Check out what Michael has to say about Meek, Donald Trump, Ronda Rousey, and more in the video above.

SOURCE: EW, TIME | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty