2016 S.I. Swimsuit Issue: Ronda Rousey’s Nearly Nude Spread Will Heat You Right Up

Last year, Ronda Rousey took a huge hit when she lost a UFC Women’s Bantamweight championship fight to Holly Holm. Ronda is making her big return to the ring, however, she’s fighting with different muscles this time around.

The blonde California native hits the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in nothing but body paint, and needless to say, her spread is flawless. A photo of Rousey’s painted glutes first appeared online via an SI editor’s Instagram account. Ronda appears to be in a one-piece bathing suit, but if you look closely enough, she actually has nothing on.

Shortly after the mysterious photo surfaced, the fighter and the beloved publication confirmed all the booty chatter:

Remember when a little birdie mentioned that a certain MMA fighter, also known as one the most badass babes in the world, just might be appearing in SI Swimsuit 2016? Well, turns out the rumors are true!

Back for her second year, Ronda Rousey will join an elite club of body-painted swimsuit models in the 2016 SI Swimsuit issue. Yep, you read that right. Ronda will wearing NOTHING BUT PAINT on the pages of our magazine next month.

Check out some photos above, plus a video of a few other looks Ronda “wore” during her sexy shoot. This is just what we need to spice up this cold winter day.

SOURCE: S.I. | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram