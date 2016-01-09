Iggy Azalea “Azillion” (NEW MUSIC)

Iggy Azalea kicks 2016 off with her new track “Azillion.”

The up-tempo banger serves as “therapy” to the young rapper, who’s setting her expectations high at the start of the new year. Iggy raps over the beat, “Looking like a trillion, feeling like azillion,” a clever play on her rap alias.

Iggy’s fiancé Nick Young recently declared her upcoming LP, Digital Distortion, would be the best album of 2016. We’ll have to keep waiting patiently for that project, but in the meantime, listen to her latest offering below and let us know if you’re feeling her vibe.

