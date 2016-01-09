What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Chance The Rapper Raises Over $100,000 For Warmest Winter Initiative In Chicago, & More

Chance The Rapper doesn’t want to see any of Chicago’s homeless go without this winter.
In conjunction with the Empowerment Plan, the 22-year-old artist started the Warmest Winter campaign with hopes of giving 1,000 coats out to those who were in need of them. According to Complex, however, he’s well beyond that goal and has raised a whopping $102,507 and sponsored 1,025 coats so far.
What a great way to use his platform.
According to the latest reports, the Playboy Mansion is up for sale, but Hugh Hefner doesn’t actually plan on going anywhere.
From TMZ:
The 6 acre Holmby Hills estate, built in 1927, will be listed sometime within the next month. Our real estate sources say the owner — Playboy Enterprises — is looking to get somewhere north of $200 million.
Real estate sources with knowledge of the area say the owners are dreaming when it comes to price. They say the reality is … the house is a tear-down and the real value is the acreage and that a comparable lot sold recently in the area for $60 mil, but the sources say because of its history the Mansion could go for anywhere between $80 mil and $90 mil.
Our sources say they believe the people at Playboy Enterprises will come back down to reality and list the estate at a realistic number.
There are several strings attached. We’re told whoever buys it will be required to give Hugh Hefner a life estate, meaning he can continue to live in the mansion until he dies.
As for the other string … we’re told prospective buyers can tour the property but one area is off limits … Hef’s bedroom.
Thoughts?
View this post on Instagram
1. Rolling Stone, thank you for putting me as one of your top 25 sex symbols of 2015! My Mother will be delighted and proud! 2. ESPN, FOX, BT Sports, MMA Fighting, Yahoo, MMA Junkie and Sherdog thank you all for awarding me fighter of the year 2015! I appreciate all the hardworking media and their love and commitment to the sport is truly valued. 3. Fighters Only MMA Awards, thank you for the nominations for Fighter of the Year, KO of the Year, International Fighter of the year. I will be in Las Vegas to attend the event and collect all my awards. 4. Floyd Mayweather, don't ever bring race into my success again. I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood. In my family's long history of warfare there was a time where just having the name 'McGregor' was punishable by death. Do not ever put me in a bracket like this again. If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue. At 27 years of age I now hold the key to this game. The game answers to me now. 5. Media instigators/An Garda Siochana. I apologise for having the air-soft in public. I was simply rehearsing for a potential upcoming film role. I understand that the more traffic a story can get the more revenue it generates. So I understand and respect that the media must create these stories and these situations even if at times it is at other people's expense. We've all got to eat. And I eat well. So I will not complain. 6. My next fight. What can I say, it's just another night of easy work for me. I don't just own the game. I run it too.
Conor McGregor doesn’t back down from a fight, but honestly, we wouldn’t expect him too.
The UFC champ is coming for Floyd Mayweather and his trash talking title. Floyd feels like Conor gets a pass for being arrogant because he’s White, and Conor had a lot to say about that comment.
Check out his response above.