What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Chance The Rapper Raises Over $100,000 For Warmest Winter Initiative In Chicago, & More

Chance The Rapper doesn’t want to see any of Chicago’s homeless go without this winter.

In conjunction with the Empowerment Plan, the 22-year-old artist started the Warmest Winter campaign with hopes of giving 1,000 coats out to those who were in need of them. According to Complex, however, he’s well beyond that goal and has raised a whopping $102,507 and sponsored 1,025 coats so far.

What a great way to use his platform.

According to the latest reports, the Playboy Mansion is up for sale, but Hugh Hefner doesn’t actually plan on going anywhere.

From TMZ:

The 6 acre Holmby Hills estate, built in 1927, will be listed sometime within the next month. Our real estate sources say the owner — Playboy Enterprises — is looking to get somewhere north of $200 million.

Real estate sources with knowledge of the area say the owners are dreaming when it comes to price. They say the reality is … the house is a tear-down and the real value is the acreage and that a comparable lot sold recently in the area for $60 mil, but the sources say because of its history the Mansion could go for anywhere between $80 mil and $90 mil.

Our sources say they believe the people at Playboy Enterprises will come back down to reality and list the estate at a realistic number.

There are several strings attached. We’re told whoever buys it will be required to give Hugh Hefner a life estate, meaning he can continue to live in the mansion until he dies.

As for the other string … we’re told prospective buyers can tour the property but one area is off limits … Hef’s bedroom.

Thoughts?

Conor McGregor doesn’t back down from a fight, but honestly, we wouldn’t expect him too.

The UFC champ is coming for Floyd Mayweather and his trash talking title. Floyd feels like Conor gets a pass for being arrogant because he’s White, and Conor had a lot to say about that comment.

Check out his response above.

SOURCE: Complex, TMZ, TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty