RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Justin Bieber Teases New Song About His “Angel Baby,” & More

Justin Bieber has new music coming our way, this according to his Instagram account. The famed singer hit his followers with a couple of videos teasing a new song about him missing his “angel baby.” Hear the clips here. [Gossip Cop]

Former No Limit Records rapper Mia X is reportedly battling cancer. The YBF reports: “Apparently some people have known for a while now as even Snoop Dogg commented on one of her Holiday IG pics saying he and his family were praying for her.” Check out some of Mia’s most recent photos here and be sure to keep her in your prayers during this difficult time. [The YBF]

Uncle Murda follows up with the video for his “2015 Rap Up.” Listen to the rapper talk about all of last year’s biggest moments while chillin’ in his home theatre with friends. [Miss Info]

J. Cole fans were excited to watch the rapper’s HBO documentary on Saturday evening. Titled Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming Concert, Jay Z and Drake made guest appearances as we were temporarily given backstage access to Cole’s world. Watch the doc here. [Miss Info]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty