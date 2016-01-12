Chris Brown Previews New Song On Instagram

It’s been less than a month since Chris Brown released his Royalty album, and he’s already dropping new music.

Last night on Instagram, the 26-year-old crooner shared six 15-second videos of him dancing to a new song in the studio. Thankfully, a super fan edited all the videos together and created a three-minute cut of Chris vibing out.

“I know what you want, but you’re not going to get it/ that’s a no for sure, but you’re vibing with me,” sings Chris.

There’s no word on the song’s title, but rumors suggest it’s called “Other Side.” The new track could appear on Chris’ reportedly forthcoming mixtape After The Party.

Take a listen to Chris’ new song up top.