Sylvester Stallone Sets The Record Straight, Says He Owes Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan “Everything”

Sylvester Stallone was at a loss for words when he took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Creed at Sunday’s show – so much so, he forgot to thank two of his team’s most important players, director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, the film’s unforgettable star.

Soon after, Sly realized his mistake and returned to the stage during a commercial break to thank both young men. After some backlash from Samuel L. Jackson and Ava DuVernay, he also tweeted that he owed Ryan and Michael everything. Yep, everything.

Samuel Jackson is upset that I foolishly forgot to mention the brilliant Ryan Coogler and MB Jordan he is right I owe them everything — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) January 12, 2016

From Entertainment Weekly:

After winning the award, his first Golden Globe and first nomination since earning two for the original Rocky in 1977, Stallone told reporters backstage how shocked he was to receive the honor.

“I didn’t expect it at all, and I don’t remember a standing ovation. I was in shock. Was there really? You’re kidding. So I have to get a TiVo. I did not expect to win at all,” he said. “God, I was promising myself that I would be very aware the whole time. It proves I’m not aware. So I got very caught up in emotion. Thank you very much.”

You've got to love such a humble guy.

