Ciara Sings National Anthem & The Internets Completely Drag Her Vocals

Why are we picking Ciara apart?

Singing the National Anthem isn’t exactly a piece of cake, but CiCi did her thing at the NCAA National Championship game – and she looked good doing it. Still, people are bashing her singing and coming for the dress she decided to wear during her performance.

The mother of one looked absolutely stunning draped in a white gown that bared a little bosom and a lot of cape. Her boyfriend Russell Wilson seemed impressed, but the internets? Not so much.

In fact, sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein made her opinion very clear via Twitter.

Dear Ciara. You're stunning. But this is a National Championship Game. Kids are watching. Cover up. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 12, 2016

We guess we were supposed to acknowledge her backhanded compliment.

Truly am amazed at how people take a tweet (that includes a compliment!) & wanna make it about race. Seriously. Grow up. Watch the game. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 12, 2016

While some argued over her dress, others went to work on her vocals, the overall sentiment being Ciara was less than impressive.

Now why TF did #Ciara just lip sync the national anthem in Solange's Wedding dress at these people football game? 😩😩😭😭 — totallytoken (@TokenSays) January 12, 2016

I'm not saying Ciara shouldn't be singing the National anthem. I just want to know why is Ciara singing the National anthem is all. — M (@The_Lion_) January 12, 2016

I'm not being a hater (and I'm sure I'll get some sh*t for this *idc*) but would Ciara get the national anthem if………..? — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) January 12, 2016

Russell was quick to support his girl, letting his Twitter fingers fly in the face of adversity.

I see you baby!! Sounded amazing & looked flawless in every way! @Ciara #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/0buuntOFvF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 12, 2016

La La Anthony also backed the beauty.

Proud!!!!!!!!!!!! She killed that & looked beyond gorgeous doing it. Love u @ciara ❤️❤️😘😘😘😘good luck to Alabama & C… pic.twitter.com/AFlxCelQwp — LA LA (@lala) January 12, 2016

CiCi is no Whitney Houston, but hey, she’s never claimed to be. Can she live?

PHOTO CREDIT: ET NEWS, Twitter