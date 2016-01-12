Ciara Sings National Anthem & The Internets Completely Drag Her Vocals

Why are we picking Ciara apart?
Singing the National Anthem isn’t exactly a piece of cake, but CiCi did her thing at the NCAA National Championship game – and she looked good doing it. Still, people are bashing her singing and coming for the dress she decided to wear during her performance.
The mother of one looked absolutely stunning draped in a white gown that bared a little bosom and a lot of cape. Her boyfriend Russell Wilson seemed impressed, but the internets? Not so much.
In fact, sports journalist Bonnie Bernstein made her opinion very clear via Twitter.
We guess we were supposed to acknowledge her backhanded compliment.
While some argued over her dress, others went to work on her vocals, the overall sentiment being Ciara was less than impressive.
Russell was quick to support his girl, letting his Twitter fingers fly in the face of adversity.
La La Anthony also backed the beauty.
CiCi is no Whitney Houston, but hey, she’s never claimed to be. Can she live?
PHOTO CREDIT: ET NEWS, Twitter