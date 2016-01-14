MILFy As F*ck: Draya Is Nude & Dripping In Paint In Baby Bump Pic That Rivals All Others

Draya is so cute pregnant.

This isn’t the Mint Swim designer’s first rodeo, but it is the first time she’s done a naked pregnancy shoot dripping in paint. The soon-to-be mom of two shared another photo from the sexy shoot – in what could have very easily become a full frontal, it’s Draya’s baby bump, instead, that’s on full display.

As we rave about her MILFiness, many whisper bitter nothings about Draya and fiancé Orlando Scandrick parting ways, rumors that began because Draya hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring as of late. There’s also this IG post she put up this morning:

TMZ caught wind of the rumors & contacted sources close to the high profile relationship:

But now, our sources connected to the couple tell us Draya broke things off with Orlando on January 1st … after their relationship turned sour once again.

We’re told the couple had been spending way too much time apart — with Orlando in Dallas and Draya in L.A. — and things finally came to a head.

Our sources tell us … Draya does not want to cut Orlando out of the picture and wants to be able to co-parent the child once he is born.

The site continues:

As for Orlando, he seems pissed — ’cause as our friends at BSO pointed out, he already scrubbed his Instagram account of all traces of Draya … and that’s not usually a ringing endorsement of a post-breakup friendship.

We’re hoping everything comes together for the beauty, but one Twitter user would like nothing more than to see the former reality TV star in a bad place.

From The Shade Room:

We agree, Draya – totally sick. Check out her latest baby bump photo above.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty