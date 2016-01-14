All Eyez On Me: “The Wire” Actor Jamie Hector Joins Tupac Shakur Biopic

The Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me is in full swing.

The latest to join the cast of the Morgan Creek film is 40-year-old Jamie Hector, who is best known for his portrayal of Marlo Stanfield in the HBO series The Wire.

Hector will play Mutulu Shakur, the late rap legend’s stepdad. From Variety:

The cast of the Morgan Creek movie, currently shooting in Atlanta, includes Danai Gurira, Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the lead role.

Mutulu Shakur was an acupuncturist who set up a clinic in Harlem as well as being an advocate of black independence. He became a fugitive in 1982 when his stepson was 11, was captured four years later and convicted in 1988 of taking part in several robberies, homicides and a 1979 prison escape.

“All Eyez on Me” chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor, his imprisonment and his time at Death Row Records. The film is directed by Benny Boom.

Shakur’s mother Afeni Shakur serves as executive producer.

Get excited.

