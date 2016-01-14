What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: B.J. Britt Is Television’s First Black Bachelor, Nick Carter Arrested, & More

Television’s first Black Bachelor is here.

Being Mary Jane actor B.J. Britt is joining the UnREAL season 2 cast as Darius Hill, the “drop-dead gorgeous professional quarterback who becomes Everlasting‘s first Black suitor.”

According to TV Line: “With a million-dollar smile, sweetness and swagger, Darius is the whole package — and his casting marks a huge win for Quinn (Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (Shiri Appleby). Hoping to charm his way out of a PR scandal, Darius has no idea that the ride he’s about to take on Everlasting will change his life forever.”

We’re here for it.

Here’s some uber cute news.

Kevin Hart is preparing to marry his longtime girlfriend Eniko Parrish later this year, and according to the comedian, his son will be his best man. Kevin told Howard Stern on Sirius XM radio: “My son is my best friend – at the age [of] 8. That’s my guy, man.”

We’re sure it’ll be a magical day.

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his foundation are organizing over 200 proms for people with special needs. Huff Post reports:

According to People magazine, the SEC Network analyst and former NFL quarterback has already confirmed 200-plus proms in 48 states and eight different countries for people with special needs in 2016. In 2015, Tebow’s foundation helped plan 44 proms in 26 states, along with the countries of Uganda and Kenya, during Valentine’s Day weekend. The foundation called the series of proms a “Night to Shine” and created a video showing highlights from the event in 2015. Clips from the night show participants of different ages dressing up for the event, getting red carpet treatment and dancing the night away.

What a beautiful gesture. Read more about Tim in the community here.

Nick Carter was arrested in Key West, Fla. this past Wednesday.

Rumor has it the former Backstreet Boys member got into a fight at a restaurant. From PEOPLE:

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, Carter, 35, was booked by the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, but so far there is no further information regarding his charges or bail.

A representative for Carter declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

TMZ reports that the former boyband member was involved in a ‘scuffle’, which allegedly occurred at a restaurant called Hog’s Breath Saloon.It’s unclear if Carter is still in police custody, but he is listed on their current inmates roster.

We will continue to keep you updated.

“Hotline Bling” just got covered by none other than Jimmy Fallon, who happened to be channeling Bob Dylan during the performance.

Jimmy hit Twitter with this message: “Our performance tonight was LIVE. For real – this was live. Hope you like it. #DylanSingsDrake.”

Watch his cover above.

The Friends cast is reuniting – one word: epic!

From Us Weekly:

Dreams really do come true! On Wednesday, January 13, NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt made Friends fans around the globe collectively shout with glee when he announced that the entire cast will participate in an upcoming special honoring legendary TV creator James Burrows.

“I believe they will be,” he told Us Weekly at the Television Critics Association winter press tour panel of the cast’s involvement with the TV special, set to air on February 21. (The hit NBC sitcom starred Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.)

Will you be tuning in?

SOURCE: TV Line, PEOPLE, Huffington Post, PEOPLE, The Fader, Us Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Getty, Instagram