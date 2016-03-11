Tianne King Reveals The Secret Weapon That’ll Help You Chase Your Dreams

Tianne King is showing her talented daughter how to take the world by storm, on stage and in the boardroom.

As Nissan takes us behind-the-scenes with the modern mom, we get a glimpse at what it’s like to juggle motherhood, art, and a business of your own. Tianne quips after getting a good workout in: “Dance is just part of my hustle. When I leave the studio, it’s time to handle my business.

Strutting her stuff in a fresh ‘fit, the beauty resumes her busy day – and all with the help of the new Nissan Altima, an affordable luxury car sleek enough to match her fly. Fun and dependable, this Nissan ride is just what Tianne and her mini-me Heaven need to get through their active days.

Ride along with the mother-daughter duo as they chase their dreams via the clip above.

