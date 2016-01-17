CLOSE
Follicle Files: Justin Bieber Reveals Purple Locks In Nothing But A Towel

Justin Bieber is at a great place in life right now – he’s got a beautiful new girlfriend and his music career doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

We’re not sure if Hailey Baldwin is the mastermind behind all of Biebs’ new hair choices, but we’re here for a little switch-up. Sidebar: We also like his abs.

The 21-year-old heartthrob hit Instagram with some photos of his latest ‘do, two of which show off his hot bod.

back in the gym,

Justin was sure to draw more attention to his tight tummy, captioning one flick, “back in the gym.”

Without further ado, Justin Bieber’s purple hair. Do you prefer the dye job to his cornrows?

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash News

