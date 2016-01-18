Jeezy Feat. Janelle Monáe “Sweet Life” (NEW VIDEO)

Jeezy dropped the video for his Church in These Streets track “Sweet Life” and it’s simple, but effective.

In the black and white visual, Janelle Monáe harmonizes with the rapper as he reflects on all of the trouble he faced while growing up. Of course, it all culminated in Jeezy becoming a huge rap star, but he makes it clear the road to stardom was anything but easy.

As usual, Janelle’s beauty is a sight to behold and her voice, just the soul that we need. Watch the clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Def Jam