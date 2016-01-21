GirlBoss: 19-Year-Old Zendaya Coleman Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl

The 19-year-old is the newest face of CoverGirl, and we can’t think of anyone more qualified for the job.
Starring in her first ad for the beauty line, Zendaya delivers the famous zinger “Easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl” effortlessly – and in two different looks that speak to her Chameleon-like fashion sense.
Before making the big announcement, the model, singer, and Disney star said coyly of the new gig: “Something new…something beautiful.” We can only imagine.
Hot news—@Zendaya is joining the COVERGIRL family! She's a quadruple threat (singer, dancer, actress, style & beauty icon) and total girl boss. As a #COVERGIRL, she'll share personal beauty tips (have you seen her brow game?) and inspiration to help you do you. Get the makeup list used on Zendaya in the comments below, and check back later for a special #COVERGIRLZendaya surprise! It’s huge!
Those brows, that lipstick, that cat eye…new COVERGIRL @zendaya = makeup goals. Get the makeup list for Zendaya's look below, and stay tuned for more about her tips, tricks and looks. 💄❤ #COVERGIRLZendaya Get @Zendaya's look: 🌟 truNaked Shadow Palettes in Roses 🌟 Colorlicious Lipstick in Seduce Scarlet 🌟 truBLEND Blush in medium rose 🌟 Plumpify Mascara 🌟 truNAKED Eyeliner
Congrats are in order for Zendaya! Check out a clip from her ad, plus a few red-hot promo shots above.
