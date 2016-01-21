CLOSE
#GirlBoss: 19-Year-Old Zendaya Coleman Is The Newest Face Of CoverGirl

"Something new...something beautiful."

Zendaya does it again.

The 19-year-old is the newest face of CoverGirl, and we can’t think of anyone more qualified for the job.

Starring in her first ad for the beauty line, Zendaya delivers the famous zinger “Easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl” effortlessly – and in two different looks that speak to her Chameleon-like fashion sense.

#ComingSoon…

Before making the big announcement, the model, singer, and Disney star said coyly of the new gig: “Something new…something beautiful.” We can only imagine.

Something new…something beautiful #ComingSoon…

Congrats are in order for Zendaya! Check out a clip from her ad, plus a few red-hot promo shots above.

All Of Zendaya’s Paris Fashion Week Looks
zendaya at paris fashion week
11 photos
