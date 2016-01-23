Yo Gotti “Designer Party” (NEW VIDEO)

Yo Gotti has been capitalizing off of all the fuckery going down in our direct messages, but now he’s moving the party from our DMs to his closet.

The Memphis rapper released a new video for “Designer Party,” a catchy track off his 2015 mixtape Cocaine Muzik 8. Yo Gotti talks about all of the different designer digs he owns, rapping “Alexander threw a party in my closet, and he invited Balenciaga/ Margiela threw a party in my closet, and they just had a funeral for Versace.”

Two-step with Gotti as he gives us the 411 on his enviable wardrobe in the clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty