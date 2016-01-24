A Closer Look At Mariah Carey’s 35-Carat Engagement Ring, Plus Nick Cannon’s Response

Mariah Carey is moving on with Australian billionaire James Packer whether Nick Cannon likes it or not – but apparently, the comedian has no problem with his ex-wife remarrying the casino owner.

As news of her 35-carat engagement ring makes waves on the internet, Nick hopped on Instagram to celebrate Mariah’s new union with a funny meme that’d been circulating on social media. He even called the lovebirds a “great couple.”

Way to be the bigger man. Meanwhile, Mariah’s rock has been weighing her hand down as she prances around in NYC.

One more time for Mariah Carey's ROCK 💎 https://t.co/X1Wud0c6Dk pic.twitter.com/7wjLMltxtk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 22, 2016

Daily Mail reports:

British Fine Jeweller, David Marshall of David Marshall London told MailOnline on Friday that the ring could be worth as much as $7.5m. Marshall explained: ‘The stone appears to be an Emerald cut and if it is a D Flawless (the highest colour grading and without flaws) it will be in the region of $5m just for the stone at cost price. ‘I would say that the retail value of the ring could be in the region of $7.5m.’ A second expert confirmed that the ring would be in excess of five million dollars.

Jewelry designer Wilfredo Rosado is responsible for Mariah’s new bling and told Vogue of his latest celebrity client (and friend):

She obviously has a strong point of view about what she likes. We have the same taste, and when it came down to it, I really wanted to create something for her that was about new beginnings.

Rosado also admits it was “the most challenging piece of jewelry I’ve ever designed.”

Only the best for Mariah. Get a closer look at her “new beginning” just above, plus photos of the couple leaving their engagement party here.

SOURCE: Billboard, DailyMail | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty