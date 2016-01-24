Christina Milian Breaks Silence On Karrueche Kiss, But Gets All Tongue-Tied When Asked About Lil Wayne

Christina Milian is opening up about photos from a few weeks ago that made it look like she and her best friend Karrueche Tran locked lips. According to Miss Milian, a true kiss never happened but she has hooked up with women before.

The mom, reality star, and singer talks about the moment she and Kae tried to hug and give each other a friendly kiss on the cheek, but ended up smashing faces instead. While on the “Allegedly” podcast with Matt Weiss and Theo Von, Christina described it as a really awkward moment, but reveals she’s into hooking up with “hot” and “cool” chicks when the time is right.

The fun tell-all doesn’t end there. Listen to Christina get tongue-tied when asked whether or not she believes her ex-boo Lil Wayne will ever get married. The full episode will air on Tuesday.

To hear a teaser clip in the meantime, head on over to TMZ.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News