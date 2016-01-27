Jay Z’s Signature Cologne Just Got Him Slapped With An $18 Million Lawsuit

Despite its successful release in 2013, Jay Z‘s signature cologne could end up costing him millions – $18 million to be exact.

That’s because Parlux Fragrances is now suing the mogul with claims that Jay has failed to promote the product, resulting in failing sales. The lawsuit states that Jay refused to appear on Good Morning America to endorse his fragrance, and passed on the cover of WWD.

NY Daily News reports:

At another point, Parlux lawyer Anthony Viola says in papers, the company teamed up with Jacob the Jeweler to create five prototypes of lavish perfume bottles for the fragrance. Each one had solid gold caps and gold drizzled on the exterior. They cost $20,000 each. “Mr. Carter rejected all of them and kept the prototype,” court papers say.

Gold Jay Z was the best-selling celebrity fragrance following its debut. Now, last year’s projection of $35 million fell to a reported earning of $6.1 million. The company is asking for $16 million in damages with a return of $2 million that Jay collected in royalties.

We all know in business, you win some and lose some. Even if you’re Jay Z.

