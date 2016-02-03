PREMIERE: Sabryna “Young, Sexy, Crazy” (NEW MUSIC)

Being crazy, sexy, cool is out the window, it’s all about being young, sexy, and crazy.

Meet New Zealand artist Sabryna. The L.A.-based singer/songwriter discovered music at the age of 12, and by the time she was a teenager, she moved to England to attend the prestigious arts school Hurtwood House. Soon thereafter, Sabryna headed across the pond to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Fast forward a few years, Sabryna’s been working tirelessly with notable industry insiders like singer/songwriter Victoria Monet, Tommy Brown, and Grammy-nominated producer Dem Jointz. Serving as the second single off her debut EP, Sabryna drops a song titled “Young, Sexy, Crazy.”

“Let me talk to your side chick right now, wanna tell her how much you miss me right now, whoa,” sings Sabryna. “‘Cause I’m young, sexy, and act crazy.”

“Young, Sexy, Crazy” is Sabryna’s second single off her forthcoming debut EP Young, Sexy, Crazy, which is due out at the end of February. Take a listen below.

