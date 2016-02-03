Buffalo Bills Linebacker Tony Steward Loses Fiancée To Rare Form Of Ovarian Cancer Two Months After Diagnosis

Today, our prayers go out to Buffalo Bills linebacker Tony Steward, who revealed the death of his 26-year-old fiancée Brittany Burns.

According to reports, Brittany was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer less than two months ago (Dec. 9), but remained hopeful as she fought for her life. Tony expressed his love for the late beauty in a beautiful post on Instagram, saying Brittany had the biggest heart he’d ever seen.

He continued:

“You are the strongest and most loving soul to step foot in this world. You have been my rock, my motivation, my heart, my soulmate, my everything since the day I laid eyes on you. Every single day of your life you have been a fighter and I know this because of the unbelievable family you brought me into. We will all honor everything you stand for in life.”

The Buffalo Bills also offered their condolences.

#Bills offer condolences following the death of Brittany Burns, who was engaged to linebacker Tony Steward. pic.twitter.com/EQHAZxQWvE — Andy Young (@AndyTWCNews) February 2, 2016

PEOPLE reports that the happy couple got engaged following her diagnosis. They also started a fundraiser, Britt and Tony’s Fight Like A Girl Campaign, so that they could help “other women who are battling ovarian cancer.”

Keep Brittany’s family in your prayers during this difficult time, and click here to donate to her and Tony’s fundraiser.

Patients and prayers 🙏 — Brittany Burns (@bburns2012) January 23, 2016

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty