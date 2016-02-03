Stevie J Confirms He’s Single, Reminds Rick Ross He Protected Lira Galore “From The Wolves”

We remember when we first met Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

There was a lot of drama between Stevie, a noteworthy producer, and Joseline, the hypersexualized “Puerto Rican Princess” intent on taking over the music industry – quite frankly, he came off more like Joseline’s pimp than he did her boyfriend. Fast forward to 2016, things haven’t changed much, except the supposed married couple have their own show, and Joseline seems to have the juice to make her own business decisions.

It surprises us to see that as Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood kicks off, a beef between the “hitman” and none other than Rick Ross is brewing. In case you missed it, Rick and Joseline took a very suggestive photo together during his 40th birthday party. Rick Ross’ hand was damn near on her genitals.

When the pic hit social media, Stevie confirmed what we kind of already knew: he’s not currently married to Joseline. Now, in an interview with The Durtty Boyz, Stevie confirms that he’s single – but don’t worry, he’s still talking about his (ex-wife?) like she’s cattle.

On their relationship status:

Right now she is talent on my show… and we’re just working – just business. At the end of the day, I took her from nothing to something major, [from a pole to a palace], yeah from a pole to a palace and some people don’t deserve that…I’m not mad at what I did for her, I’m just disappointed at her behavior.

On why Rick Ross should have respected him more:

I kept his chick safe, Lira was with me and LA and I kept her safe from the wolves, all the basketball players and the comedians…while she was drunk at the club. But she was with me so I looked after her. But at the end of the day, I’m not tripping because I send n*ggas chicks all the time…but it’s just a respect thing. Respect who been in the game, I been doing this.

History dictates the future, and that tells us this isn’t the end for these two. Watch the entire interview above and leave your thoughts on what Stevie has to say below.

SOURCE: The Durtty Boyz | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty