Coco’s Baby Gets Her Ears Pierced, Shines Bright In New Diamonds

Little Chanel Nicole is hitting all of her baby milestones right before our very eyes.

At just 10 weeks old, Ice-T and Coco Austin‘s daughter has her very own Instagram account, and it boasts over 250,000 followers. Yesterday, the newborn hit IG in a new Itty Bitty Toes onesie to reveal she got her ears pierced – and perfected the side-eye.

Looking just like her proud dad, Baby Chanel peers into the camera as her new diamonds steal the show. Coco’s baby girl has all the makings of a future queen, a fact made clear by the crown she wore with confidence in the photos.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty