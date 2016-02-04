CLOSE
Coco’s Baby Gets Her Ears Pierced, Shines Bright In New Diamonds

Chanel is a perfect little princess.

Portrait of a happy baby

Little Chanel Nicole is hitting all of her baby milestones right before our very eyes.

At just 10 weeks old, Ice-T and Coco Austin‘s daughter has her very own Instagram account, and it boasts over 250,000 followers. Yesterday, the newborn hit IG in a new Itty Bitty Toes onesie to reveal she got her ears pierced – and perfected the side-eye.

Looking just like her proud dad, Baby Chanel peers into the camera as her new diamonds steal the show. Coco’s baby girl has all the makings of a future queen, a fact made clear by the crown she wore with confidence in the photos.

