What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Big Ang Diagnosed With Stage 4 Lung & Brain Cancer, & More

It breaks our hearts to report that Angela “Big Ang” Raiola has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung and brain cancer, and so far the treatments are not working.

The Mob Wives star found a tumor in her throat that was the size of a lemon back in March, and underwent chemotherapy following her diagnosis, but her sister says her condition has only worsened.

On a GoFundMe page created to help Ang with medical bills for alternative cures, Janine Detore revealed:

As you know my sister was diagnosed with stage 4 brain and lung cancer. Chemotherapy was started January 5th. On January 26th the doctor reviewed her CT scan and informed us that the treatment was not working, and in fact one tumor grew larger and the other tumors had no change. We were advised that she would start immunotherapy the following week. Well here we are at the emergency room waiting to see why her breathing is labored and the amount of pain she is having is by far more than she could handle.

Click here to donate. We will continue to keep Big Ang and her loved ones in our prayers.

Ellen DeGeneres felt like a game of “Never Have I Ever,” and who better to tell their juicy secrets than Rihanna and George Clooney? The “Work” singer randomly appeared on the talk show, exchanged pleasantries, and got right down to it.

We found out that Rihanna has sent a nude photo via text before, but in George’s world, it goes down in the DM. Rih also admits to seeing a rapper naked, but says she’s never sealed the deal in a car. Strangely enough, Ellen has spanked a cat.

Insert awkward silence here.

Pepsi did good.

Janelle Monae is all set to star in an ad for the soft drink company this Sunday, marking her first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

From PEOPLE:

“This is just going to be a historic moment that I’m so honored to be a part of,” Monáe tells PEOPLE about the commercial, which will feature the performer transforming into artists from “the ’60s to the ’80s [to] the present.”

“[The commercial] is really paying homage to the past and the future,” Monáe, 30, explains. “It’s going through time and I’m so happy because I consider myself a time-traveler so this is right up my alley.”

Monáe, who is joining the likes of Beyoncé and Britney Spears, says, “It’s so exciting” to be following in their footsteps.

“They, of course, are amazing women and strong women, and I want to continue to inspire a new generation of strong women who can hopefully feel empowered … to just embrace those things that make them unique,” she shares.

Win more.

Stacey Dash lives in a world where things are already fair for Black people, and observances like Black History Month are not needed. Yes, to Stacey, taking the time to celebrate your culture in a community that does not celebrate you is “self-segregation.”

With that said, it comes as no surprise that Stacey doesn’t mind Joseph Fiennes being cast as Michael Jackson. She said of the controversial decision to let a White man play the historical Black figure:

“I say, ‘BRAVO! I’m sick and tired of being told, ‘Sorry, Stacey, this is a Caucasian-only role.’ Counterintuitively, this decision by Hollywood – which looks like a diss to blacks – is actually what we’ve been saying all along: roles should NOT be based on color.”

“I don’t care about the race of the actors portraying historical figures and I can’t wait to see Joseph’s portrayal of Jackson. It’ll be amazing as long as he plays himself truthfully and authentically.”

Maybe she missed the part where people of color are rarely given credit for their accomplishments? Head over to her blog to read her response in full. Like we said – no surprise there.

SOURCE: PEOPLE, Patheos Blog | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Getty, Splash News EllenTube