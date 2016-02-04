Go Off: Solange Knowles Drags New York Times Critic In Epic Twitter Tirade

If you’re one of those people who can never get a wink of sleep at night, then you were on Twitter in the wee hours of this morning when Solange signed on and dragged New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica for filth.
In an unexpected, but much appreciated, rant, Solange told her followers that this week was filled with emotion and reminded her of the time a few “indie White guys” joked about her bringing up Brandy album cuts. In case you’re lost, this (and more), happened back in 2013:
It appears that at some point, Jon Caramanica made a comment about Solange biting the hand that feeds her, in reference to her music blog comments. Fast forward to last night, when Solange went off:
Shoutout to the Third Ward.
“Corny ass.”
“Carry on.”
If you missed Saint Heron’s recent sit-down with Brandy – part of the spark that lit Solo’s Twitter fingers – check that out here. Who do it like Solo?
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Dorothy Hong