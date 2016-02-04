Go Off: Solange Knowles Drags New York Times Critic In Epic Twitter Tirade

If you’re one of those people who can never get a wink of sleep at night, then you were on Twitter in the wee hours of this morning when Solange signed on and dragged New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica for filth.

In an unexpected, but much appreciated, rant, Solange told her followers that this week was filled with emotion and reminded her of the time a few “indie White guys” joked about her bringing up Brandy album cuts. In case you’re lost, this (and more), happened back in 2013:

Some of these music blogs could actually benefit from hiring people who REALLY understand the culture of R&B to write about R&B. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) January 5, 2013

Like you really should know about deep Brandy album cuts before you are giving a "grade" or a "score" to any R&B artist. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) January 5, 2013

It appears that at some point, Jon Caramanica made a comment about Solange biting the hand that feeds her, in reference to her music blog comments. Fast forward to last night, when Solange went off:

The music business was built brick by brick off the backs, shoulders, heart ache and pain, of black people, and everyone is just exhausted. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

Last two days has brought up so much emotion, recalling when it was made a joke by "indie white guys" that I brought up Brandy album cuts — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

When to be honest, don't you ever dare speak that 6 letter name, without understanding the value. The blasphemy. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

Ps: @JonCaramanica

Don't you EVER tell a Black woman, not to "Bite the hand that feeds you" while speaking in reference to white people. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

My father "fed me" when he was hosed down and forced to walk on hot pavement barefoot in civil rights marches in Alabama @joncaramanica — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

With all due respect, the people who you named were responsible for my "success" wish they could feed me half of what growing up in 3rd Ward — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

Houston Texas, fed me. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

Shoutout to the Third Ward.

Corny ass, wish they could say niggas around niggas, ass, non niggas. lol.

Thought I know they be saying niggas, ass looking non niggas. 😒 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

“Corny ass.”

And I thought we were all pretty clear that I don't give a fuck, like a year ago. 💅🏾

So please carry on.

It's Mardi Gras where I'm at, lol. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 4, 2016

“Carry on.”

If you missed Saint Heron’s recent sit-down with Brandy – part of the spark that lit Solo’s Twitter fingers – check that out here. Who do it like Solo?

