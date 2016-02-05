Woman Shows Up At Own Funeral, Terrifies Husband Who Paid To Have Her Killed

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

It’s a shame that most people will miss their funeral by a few days.

But Noela Rukundo of Burundi didn’t let that happen.

As the funeral ended, her husband began to leave, but not before Runkundo hopped out of her car to surprise him. Five days earlier, the man had ordered a hit on his wife of 10 years.

“When I get out of the car, he saw me straight away. He put his hands on his head and said, ‘Is it my eyes? Is it a ghost?‘” she told BBC.

“Surprise! I’m still alive!” she said.

According to the report, days prior, Runkundo had traveled from her home in Melbourne to Burundi for her stepmother’s funeral. After the funeral, she returned to her hotel room and spoke to her husband, Balenga Kalala, about the day’s events and how sad she was. Her husband suggested she go outside to get some fresh air. It was then that she was approached by a gunman and instructed to get inside a car while blindfolded. She was ushered into a building and tied to a chair. The men tasked with killing her informed Runkundo that her husband hired them and later confirmed it by getting him on the phone. She heard Kalala say, “Kill her.”

Rukundo then fainted, and when she awoke, the kidnappers decided to let her go on the side of the road with a cell phone, recordings of their phone conversations with Kalala, and receipts for the $7,000 they allegedly received in payment. “We just want you to go back, to tell other stupid women like you what happened,” the men told her.

Kalala pleaded guilty to incitement to murder in December of last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

SOURCE: Washington Post, BBC | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter | VIDEO CREDIT: WashPo