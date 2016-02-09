He Speaks: Cam Newton Breaks Silence On Leaving Post-Super Bowl Press Conference & Being A “Sore Loser”

Cam Newton is not here for your judgment calls.

The NFL MVP didn’t stick around for a post-Super Bowl 50 press conference on Sunday after losing to the Denver Broncos, and all hell broke loose in the media. Four-time NFL champion Bill Romanowski (among others) attacked the Carolina Panthers quarterback, prompting a nationwide conversation about race and White people calling grown Black men “boy.”

After stewing for a bit, Cam has finally spoken out on his decision to only answer a few questions during a follow-up interview. Apparently, he’s the first to admit he’s a sore loser and he never plans on being good at losing – because, what winner is?

Cam states clearly:

“I’m human. I never once said that I was perfect. I never proclaimed that I was perfect. But at the end of the day, people pick and they do things of that sort – and the truth of the matter is, who are you to say that your way is right? That’s what I don’t understand. We got all these people that’s condemning and saying ‘aw man, he should’ve did this, that, and the third’ but what makes your way right? I’ve been on record to say I’m a sore loser. Who likes to lose? You show me a good loser, and I’ma show you.. a loser. I’m not here to… it’s not a popularity contest, I’m here to win football games.”

He thinks the entire situation was blown out of proportion. From ESPN:

As he was speaking, teammates stood around him, shouting “we love Cam.”

“I’ve got no more tears to cry,” Newton said. “I’ve obviously had a lot of time to think about it. I’ve seen so much blown out of proportion.

“At the end of the day, when you invest so much time and sacrifice so much and things don’t go as planned, the emotions take over. That’s what happens. As far as trying to be like this person, trying to be like that person … the truth of the matter is I’m not trying to be like this person.

“This is a great league with or without me. I am my own person. I said it since day one. I am who I am. I know what I’m capable of and I know where I’m going. I don’t have to conform to anybody else’s wants for me to do. I’m not that guy.”

The site continues:

Newton also defended himself for not diving to try to recover his fumble in the fourth quarter that eventually was recovered by the Broncos. Denver went on to score a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

He said that he would have risked injury by diving as it would have meant he would have had to twist his leg in an awkward direction.

Newton said that if he had thrown an interception and not tried to make the tackle to avoid an injury he likely would have not heard any complaints.

“We didn’t lose that game because of that fumble. I can tell you that,” he said.

The MVP speaks. What are your thoughts on what he had to say?

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform