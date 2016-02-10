English Soccer Player Adam Johnson Pleads Guilty To One Count Of Sexual Activity With A Child

In soccer news…

Twenty-eight-year-old Sunderland, UK winger Adam Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of grooming a girl under the age of sixteen, this according to a court official.

His girlfriend, Stacey Flounders, stood right by his side as he entered Bradford Crown Court to begin his sex abuse trial this morning, though we’re not sure if she plans to stick it out following his plea.

From Yahoo News:

Johnson signed a four-year, 10 million pound contract with Sunderland back in 2012, but was arrested on March 2 of last year when authorities suspected him of indulging in sexual activity with a minor.

Hopefully, he is able to get the help he needs.

SOURCE: Yahoo News | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News