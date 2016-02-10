Blac Chyna Parties It Up With Mystery Guy In Trinidad, Posts Sexy Photo Of Her & Rob

What happens in Trinidad stays in Trinidad – that is, unless you’re Blac Chyna.

The mom, model, and entrepreneur headed over to the Caribbean island for Carnival and stripped down to a festive bejeweled bikini. After all, slipping into something that’s scarcely there is tradition for the annual event.

As might be expected, the guys were into her curves, but one guy’s been getting a little close to them. Chyna is supposedly dating Rob Kardashian, who’s at home in L.A. being a loving uncle (see IG post below), so we’re wondering who the mystery guy by her side this past Tuesday was.

Despite how things may have looked, Chyna has Rob on the brain, and posted a photo that showed the two of them all cuddled up in bed together. She captioned the IG post with a ring emoji, and we couldn’t help but notice she’s also been wearing what looks like an engagement ring out in Trinidad. If you look closely at the Instagram shot, Rob is mashing is face in Chyna’s boobs and grabbing her butt. True Rob style.

Check out the photos of Chyna and her mystery friend over at PEOPLE. But for #BlacRob, first comes love, then comes marriage? Stay tuned.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter