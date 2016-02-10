Teezy “Luh Baby” (NEW VIDEO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

The first thing you notice when you see the video for “Luh Baby” is the huge amount of energy coming from the four-foot tall Teezy.

With a small body and a big voice, the New Orleans artist sings about his Luh Baby (“luh” is short for little): “That’s my luh baby/That bitch amazing/That’s my luh baby, She’s so amazing.”

Growing up in Alabama, at the age of nine, Teezy’s size made him the elephant in the room, but his raps kept him in the mix of things. He quickly started buzzing in ‘Bama before moving to N’awlins. He would later open up for some big acts like Lil Boosie, Fetty Wap, Chris Brown, Kevin Gates, and Tink.

This track definitely has some reply value. We’re looking forward to hearing more from Teezy.