What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: AMC Releases “The Walking Dead” Premiere Preview, & More

“Hand over your weapons.” 😱 Watch the first 4 minutes of #TWD’s mid-season premiere NOW! https://t.co/CDdICyMdiD — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 10, 2016

Walking Dead fans are in luck.

Last night, AMC released the first four minutes of the season premiere, and it looks like we’re all in for a treat. Though Negan, the villain who’ll be played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is nowhere in sight, we do meet his biker friends as they declare ownership over Daryl, Sasha, and Abraham’s things.

Check it out above. TWD returns Sunday, February 14 at 9|8c on AMC.

If you let Meryl Streep tell it, Berlinale (the Berlin International Film Festival) is ahead of the game, because it allowed a woman to head its seven-member jury.

The fact that it’s an all-White panel is neither here nor there, according to Streep, as “we’re all Africans really.”

From AP:

The Berlin International Film Festival became embroiled in the debate about diversity in the movie industry Thursday, with jury president Meryl Streep dismissing questions about the all-white panel by telling reporters that “we’re all Africans really.”

Streep, who heads a festival film jury for the first time, said she was committed to equality and inclusion “of all genders, races, ethnicities, religions.” The seven-member jury will choose the winners of the Golden Bear and various Silver Bear awards at the first of the year’s major European movie festivals.

“This jury is evidence that at least women are included and in fact dominate this jury, and that’s an unusual situation in bodies of people who make decisions,” Streep said. “So I think the Berlinale is ahead of the game.”

Head over to the Associated Press to read her thoughts in full.

Mo’ne Davis became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game in 2014, but now, she’s totally into basketball.

After hearing that Mo’ne dreams of being a point guard for UConn before heading to the WNBA, ESPN’s Dan Olson went to check her out at a Springside Chestnut Hill Academy game.

Here are a couple of excerpts from his review:

On Davis’ strong points:

I’ll say this right off the bat: Davis needed their support. She is by far the best player on her team, which starts two other freshmen in addition to her. She also has the highest basketball IQ. In fact, her teammates often passed the ball to Davis and then actually brought the double team to her, forcing her into a trap.

The good news is that Davis is a capable ball handler. She got global attention on the diamond for the heat she can throw with her right hand, but when it comes to dribbling a basketball, she’s pretty adept with both.

On what Davis needs to make it into UConn:

Let’s start with her shot. Like many players trying to impress college coaches, Davis needs to hone her release off the dribble. On top of that, she needs to develop consistency. Many smaller players like Davis think dribble penetration is the key to scholarship offers, but being able to consistently knock down a midrange jumper would do a world of good. Davis is explosive off the dribble — she can cross over, create and break down her defender — now she needs to be able to drain the shot over and over and over again. And, for good measure, again.

Read the rest of Olson’s review here. We’d say Davis is off to a good start.

Good news Gilmore Girls fans – as expected, Netflix sealed the deal.

Milo Ventimiglia will return as Jess for the streaming service’s reboot of the hit show.

From Pop Sugar:

Fan favorite Milo Ventimiglia is returning as Jess for the upcoming Gilmore Girls reboot! Netflix broke the news on Wednesday, also confirming that Matt Czuchry (aka Logan), Liza Weil (Paris), and Yanic Truesdale (Michel) will reprise their roles. The series doesn’t have an official title or release date yet, but the cast is clearly very excited. For now, bask in this picture of Jess and take a look at all the details we have already.

We don’t know about you, but we’ll definitely be tuning in.

SOURCE: USA Today, AP, ESPN | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty, AMC