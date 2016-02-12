Back & Better! DMX Spotted Out In NYC Looking Healthier After Alleged Overdose

DMX scared all his fans earlier this week after he was found lying in the parking lot of a Yonkers Ramada Inn following an alleged drug overdose.

Despite the incident, X was spotted heading to perform at an NYC nightclub looking almost like himself again. Just a few days earlier, cops found him unconscious and not breathing.

Although a witness told police the rapper had ingested a white powder just before he collapsed, DMX denied that the incident was the result of an overdose. Cops still gave him Narcan, an antidote to narcotic ODs.

Welcome back, DMX. We’re glad you’re feeling well.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash, Instagram