RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Bryson Tiller Joins Sy Ari Da Kid On “Priorities,” & More

Bryson Tiller joined rising star Sy Ari Da Kid on his new song, “Priorities.” As the two show off their smooth vocals for the ladies, we’re instantly reminded of Drizzy’s “Jungle” track. Listen here. [Hype Trak]

Fabolous kicked our weekend off with the video for his Summertime Shootout song, “Started Something.” Featuring the beautiful Daphne Larue, Fab gets an anonymous tip and then tortures a woman he was trying to track down. [Youtube]

Vintage Nation released an uplifting song titled “Cuz I’m Black.” Known for their street performances in Atlanta and at international festivals, the band sings, “Why you so talented? ‘Cause I’m Black!” Listen to the song in full here. [Youtube]

