Young Twizzy “Jail Calls” (NEW VIDEO)

As President Obama leads the nation in discussions about the disproportionate number of minority men in prison, East Harlem rapper Young Twizzy drops a feel-good anthem to motivate the millions of people who are locked behind bars.

On “Jail Calls,” 25-year-old Twizzy talks to a friend who feels like he’s been forgotten and does his best to remind him of what’s really important in life.

Genuinely uplifting, the track mirrors a jail call in the hood, and we instantly appreciate the authenticity throughout the song and visual.”Just be worried about the game plan/Making sure you come back stronger and not the same man,” Twizzy raps.

Watch the video above – it’s just in time. Also, be on the lookout for Young Twizzy’s forthcoming EP, When The Smoke Clears.

