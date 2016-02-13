Christina Milian “Liar” (NEW VIDEO)

It looks like it’s going to be a great year for Miss Milian.

The mom, singer, and Grandfathered sitcom actress dropped the video for her 4U track, “Liar,” and simply put, it’s intoxicating. Standing in place and seemingly naked, Christina goes “back and forth” with her conscience while counting her cheating man’s condoms.

“Lipstick stains all on your white tee/Trying to wash it off like a bitch wouldn’t see/’Bout to catch a murder in the 3rd degree/I don’t know why you do this shit to me,” she sings just months after her highly publicized split from Lil Wayne.

Sounding so disappointed, but looking so good, Christina quietly utters the words “One day I’ma learn” – and sadly, we can all relate. Watch above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram