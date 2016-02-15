Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian, KhloMar, & More: Here’s How Our Fave Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day 2016

Celebrities set aside February 14th as a day of romance, just like us – only they have the means to ball out and shower the bae with lavish gifts to show their appreciation.

Take Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian (ChyRob?) for instance. The formerly incognito Kardashian surprised his new girlfriend with 100 red roses and a massive self-portrait, bedazzled with the lyrics to their favorite song, “Beginning” by John Legend.

As John was inspiring love elsewhere, he also made sure to take care of his special lady, Chrissy Teigen, on Valentine’s Day. Don’t they look good together?

Khloe Kardashian decided to share a low-key Valentine’s celebration with estanged husband Lamar Odom. Lamar reportedly brought KoKo flowers to show appreciation for her support through these past turbulent months.

Oprah, Pharrell Williams, Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, and Kerry Rhodes are a few others that stepped out this Valentine’s Day. Hit the gallery below to see how your favorite celebrities spent their V-Day.

SOURCE: E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty