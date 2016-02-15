Mommy & Me: Tyra Banks Shares First Photo Of Son, York Banks Asla

Well, isn’t this one of the cutest photos you’ve ever seen?

Tyra Banks wears many hats, including supermodel and famed television host, but in case you missed it, just a few weeks ago she also became a mom.

Fittingly, the upbeat beauty shared the first photo of her son with boyfriend Erik Asla on Valentine’s Day. Baby York Banks Asla, who was born to Tyra and Erik via surrogate, is photogenic just like his mom and has the most golden skin you’ve ever seen.

Tyra captioned the stunning photo, in part: “This is the Happiest Valentine’s Day of my life.” The 42-year-old also told PEOPLE previously: “As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day. My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”

What a beautiful way to bring in 2016. Congratulations to Tyra and Erik!

