RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Rich Homie Quan Feat. Rich The Kid “Stay Down,” & More

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Rich Homie Quan and Rich The Kid join forces and release “Stay Down.” Both men just need ladies in their lives who will be loyal – listen to them say as much, here. [Miss Info]

In case you missed it, some of the music industry’s most famous names honored Lionel Richie on Saturday. Watch as Rihanna, Usher, Stevie Wonder, and more pay tribute to the legend as he’s named MusiCares Person of the Year. [Rap-Up]

Lloyd Banks just hit us with a new video for his Halloween Havoc 2 mixtape track “Mind Over Matter.” Rapping in an abandoned warehouse, Banks shows off his penchant for lyricism and good hooks. Watch here. [HNHH]

Hopefully you didn’t forget about music’s biggest night. Later today, some of our favorite artists – Adele, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, John Legend, and more – will perform at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. Tune in to CBS at 8pm EST to catch the show. For the official full list of performers, click here. [Gossip Cop]

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis were in the giving mood on Valentine’s day as well. The hip-hop duo dropped a special song for all the “lovers out there.” Featuring Ryan Bedard, “Spoons” is lighthearted and fun. Let us know what you think. [Miss Info]

