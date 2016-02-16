Manny Pacquiao Apologizes For Saying Homosexuals “Are Worse Than Animals”

I'm sorry for hurting people by comparing homosexuals to animals. Please forgive me for those I've hurt. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/bqjRcWqp8R — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 16, 2016

UPDATE: 02/17/16: 2:47 P.M. EST

Just when Manny Pacquiao thought an apology would suffice, Nike taught him a lesson in manners and inclusion.

The billion dollar corporation released a statement moments ago, leaving no question as to where they stand on the issue of the famed boxer comparing homosexuals to animals.

BREAKING: Nike has terminated its contract with Manny Pacquiao due to recent comments. Nike statement: pic.twitter.com/3xZ7e08EtU — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2016

Nike couldn’t have been more clear: “We no longer have a relationship with Manny Pacquiao.” Read their full statement above.

UPDATE: 02/16/16 12:21 P.M. EST

We all knew it wouldn’t be long before Floyd Mayweather had something to say about Manny Pacquiao’s comments on gay marriage. The fellow boxer was seen shopping for jewelry in NYC when he expressed his thoughts on Manny’s ignorance.

“I think we should just stay positive. I feel that we should let people live their lives the way they want to live their lives. I don’t have nothing against anyone.”

He added, “To each his own.” Floyd for the win – again. Head over to TMZ to watch the clip.

—

After hearing Manny Pacquiao‘s thoughts on homosexuality, we’re going to go ahead and say he shouldn’t be running for a seat on the senate in the Philippines. The 37-year-old eight-time world boxing champion went on a Filipino television program as a part of his campaigning strategy, and completely stuck his foot in his mouth.

While speaking on gay marriage, Manny had the following to say:

“It’s common sense. Will you see any animals where male is to male and female is to female?”

“The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female. If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals.”

Following public outrage and an ineffective attempt to clarify his comments, Manny apologized via Twitter. Speaking in Spanish, he said in a video message to his constituents:

“I’m sorry for everyone who got hurt due to my comparison of gay people (homosexuals) to animals. It was my mistake. Please forgive me for those who I’ve hurt.”

“But this does not change my position against same sex marriage. That’s what I believe. My only mistake is comparing gay people to animals.”

It’s just our two cents, but “man is worse than animals” was probably the wrong political position to take in the matter of gay marriage – that is, if you want people to vote for you. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: CNN | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty