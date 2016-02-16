What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Idris Elba Is Our Hunky Hero In “Bastille Day,” New “Game Of Thrones” Teaser, & More

More Idris Elba? Yes, please.

The hunky actor comes to our rescue in his latest film, Bastille Day. As he attempts to stop a Parisian terrorist attack, Idris (a CIA field agent) ends up working with Richard “Robb Stark“ Madden, a pickpocket who unknowingly steals a bag with a bomb in it.

Watch the action-packed sneak peek just above.

There’s a new Game of Thrones teaser making its rounds, and if you’re a fan of the HBO hit series, you’re going to want to take a look at it. Just over a minute long, we’re not totally sure what to make of the dark teaser, as it hints at an even darker future.

Check it out and let us know what you think. Game of Thrones‘ sixth season is set to premiere in April of this year.

#Winning.

After a record opening day that grossed $47.45 million, the highly anticipated film Deadpool continues to break box office records. From Deadline:

20th Century Fox’s Deadpool continued to break February records, with Sunday grossing $42.685M, which is the second highest grossing day of the month. That figure was even with Saturday’s $42.61M (now February’s third highest grossing day), and just 10% off Friday’s record opening day of $47.45M.

Have you seen Deadpool yet?

Justin Bieber made his way to the 58th Annual Grammy Awards with none other than James Corden, and of course, carpool karaoke went down.

James is pissed that they’re wearing the same suit and he also didn’t have time to moisturize his t-zone, so there’s that. Watch as he and the Biebs sing “Uptown Funk” together, talk L.L. Cool J licking his lips, and sort of finish each other’s sentences in the video above.

It’s actually hilarious.

Losing to Holly Holm was harder for Ronda Rousey than we all thought.

While sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres, the UFC fighter revealed she contemplated suicide after losing her championship title.

From EW:

“Honestly, my thought I was like, in the medical room and I was down in the corner. I was sitting in the corner like, ‘What am I anymore if I’m not this?’ ” Rousey shared on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself in that exact second.”

Holm defeated the 29-year-old fighter with a kick to the head almost one minute into round 2 of the highly anticipated Nov. 14 match. Discussing the loss with DeGeneres brought tears to Rousey’s eyes as she recalled her first UFC loss.

Watch the clip above. And to anyone reading this, suicide is never the answer.

SOURCE: Deadline, Vulture, EW | PHOTO & VIDEO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty, Splash News